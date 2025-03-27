Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $704,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 25,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

NYSE CHGG opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

