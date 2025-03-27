Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $683,000 Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. LB Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 7,069,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421,041 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 366,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.47. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.05 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.