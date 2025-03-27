Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $676,000 Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

