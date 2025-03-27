Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

FREYR Battery Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of FREY stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $205.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

About FREYR Battery

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.