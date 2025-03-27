Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $995,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 52.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,682 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,419.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 249,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.76. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

