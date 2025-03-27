Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after buying an additional 1,050,203 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $14,238,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 36,692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 21.4% in the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.