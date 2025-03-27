Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEC

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.