Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in European Wax Center by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 37.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Stock Up 2.9 %

EWCZ opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. European Wax Center, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

