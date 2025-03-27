Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,085 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,161,000 after acquiring an additional 472,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 202,339 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 778,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 201,360 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

