Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,948 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDT opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

