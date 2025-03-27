Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 160.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 668.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMO opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

