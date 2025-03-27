Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 36,913 Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPB opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

