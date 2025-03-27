Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,436 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in InfuSystem by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 74.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in InfuSystem by 300.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INFU shares. Sidoti raised InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INFU

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.