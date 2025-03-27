Atb Cap Markets Has Bullish Estimate for CVE:HAM Q2 Earnings

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Highwood Asset Management in a research note issued on Monday, March 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Highwood Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Highwood Asset Management’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Shares of HAM opened at C$6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$93.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.86. Highwood Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$7.59.

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

