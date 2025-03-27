Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Position Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 98.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 85,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arko by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 205,377 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arko by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 8.7% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Arko Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arko stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $478.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.61. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Arko

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.