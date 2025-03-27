Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,099,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,665,000 after buying an additional 109,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,400,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,296,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,638,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after buying an additional 241,465 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,950,000 after acquiring an additional 325,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

