15,981 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAC opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

