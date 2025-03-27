15,981 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of EPAC opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EPAC
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
