Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

EPR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of EPR opened at $51.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.72.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,904,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60,953 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,129,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

