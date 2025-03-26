Top Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 24th

Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, Norfolk Southern, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the total inventory of fertilizers that are available for agricultural or industrial use at a given time. They are a key indicator of supply in commodity markets and help ensure that farming needs are met while managing potential supply chain disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.05. 2,796,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,087. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.67. 3,951,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,709,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. CSX has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.59. 380,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,529. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.04 and its 200-day moving average is $249.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.14. 4,959,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,545,235. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

