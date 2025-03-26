Promising Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – March 24th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, NIP Group, PowerUp Acquisition, and Xiao-I are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are equities in companies focused on building or supporting virtual worlds, augmented reality environments, or decentralized digital ecosystems. These stocks typically involve firms investing in technologies like virtual reality, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to drive the development of immersive digital experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.93. The stock had a trading volume of 121,014,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,352,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.36.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,447. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.92. Globant has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 521,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NASDAQ NIPG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 213,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,208. NIP Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of PowerUp Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 434,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

AIXI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 27,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. Xiao-I has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

