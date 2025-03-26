Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – March 24th

Booking, Playa Hotels & Resorts, Carnival Co. &, Hilton Worldwide, and Marriott International are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and related lodging facilities. They offer investors a stake in the hospitality industry, which can be significantly influenced by trends in tourism, economic cycles, and shifts in consumer spending on travel accommodations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $85.87 on Monday, reaching $4,703.13. The company had a trading volume of 87,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,789.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4,707.25. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.30. 24,510,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,984,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,286,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.46. 985,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,490. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.49. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.37. The stock had a trading volume of 623,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,120. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.53 and a 200-day moving average of $270.37. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

