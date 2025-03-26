HC Wainwright Lowers Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target to $3.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of PHUN opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.45. Phunware has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Phunware had a negative net margin of 867.61% and a negative return on equity of 244.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Phunware by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

