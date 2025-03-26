Cloud Storage Stocks To Research – March 24th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly traded companies that offer cloud-based data storage solutions, allowing individuals and businesses to store, manage, and access information remotely via the internet. These companies often provide related services such as scalable infrastructure, data backup, and disaster recovery, and are influenced by trends in digital transformation and increasing data generation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NTAP traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,638. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,094. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.89. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,651. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

