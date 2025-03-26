Chardan Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IPSC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Century Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.75. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 45,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 32,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 257.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

