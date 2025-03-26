Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – March 24th

AbbVie, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are equity shares issued by companies involved in the research and development of biological products, therapies, and technological solutions, particularly in the healthcare sector. These stocks often experience significant price fluctuations due to their reliance on scientific breakthroughs, clinical trial outcomes, and regulatory approvals, making them both high-risk and high-potential investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $210.16. 2,043,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,799. The company has a market cap of $371.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $10.11 on Monday, reaching $293.45. The company had a trading volume of 881,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of -135.23 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average of $259.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.01 on Monday, reaching $522.73. The company had a trading volume of 357,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.15 and a 200-day moving average of $555.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

