Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $26.56.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

