Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $1.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADAP. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,503 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,526,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 869,949 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,483,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

