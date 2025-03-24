Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,009 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 41.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 759.9% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $317.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on DH

About Definitive Healthcare

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.