Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,577 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. KBC Group NV raised its position in Schrödinger by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

View Our Latest Report on SDGR

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.62. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.