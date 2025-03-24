Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,013 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 85,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 389,577 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 156,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $19.87 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $765.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on PLAY
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.