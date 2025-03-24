Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,013 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 85,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 389,577 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 156,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $19.87 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $765.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

