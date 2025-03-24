Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,130 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in J.Jill by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J.Jill by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $132,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,686.85. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.Jill Stock Down 0.1 %

JILL stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.55. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

