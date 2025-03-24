Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,765 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,765 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $418.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

