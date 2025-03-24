Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 721.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Emerald by 1,249.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 326,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerald by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerald during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Emerald in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Emerald Stock Performance

EEX stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $794.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Emerald’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

