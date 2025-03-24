Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $87,000 Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 23,814.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 150,878 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,137,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 142,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 75,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W lowered Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

