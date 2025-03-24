Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1,647.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 99.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $264,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 93.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Lemonade Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

