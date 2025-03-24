Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $66,000 in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arko by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 148,269 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 205,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arko by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 85,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arko by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Arko Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $478.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.61. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

