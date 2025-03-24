Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $25.72 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xometry

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $39,818.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,183.48. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,762. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,643 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.