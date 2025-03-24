Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 82,881 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,452,000 after buying an additional 106,440 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $898.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

