Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 993.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of PLYA opened at $13.33 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

