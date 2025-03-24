Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $119,000 Stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Performance

UWMC stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.64.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

