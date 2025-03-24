Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LILAK opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

