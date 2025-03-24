Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atyr PHARMA by 52.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atyr PHARMA Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Atyr PHARMA stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atyr PHARMA ( NASDAQ:ATYR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATYR. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

