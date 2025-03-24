Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

SKM opened at $21.38 on Monday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SK Telecom has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

