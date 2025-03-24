Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,321 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $11,292,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,546,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after purchasing an additional 819,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,897,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Genius Sports Trading Up 3.1 %

Genius Sports stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

