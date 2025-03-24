Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,073 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $123,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $9.59 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -1.04.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

