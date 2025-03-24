Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,588 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gray Television by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 5.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 432,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTN opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $506.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.59. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,085.95. The trade was a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

