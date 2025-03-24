TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Insider Activity at TaskUs

In related news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TASK. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TASK

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of TASK opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.