Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$9.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$5.15 and a 12 month high of C$10.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.71.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

