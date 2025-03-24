Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Holdings Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,914 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Sinclair by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sinclair by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith bought 30,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $426,870.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 728,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,271,412.74. This trade represents a 4.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 244,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

