Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,403,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Simon Property Group by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 880,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Simon Property Group by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 655,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 489,519 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 17,222.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 476,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,063,000 after purchasing an additional 473,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $162.12 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.25 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

